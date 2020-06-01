Biz Tip of the Week: How do you develop an infinite mindset?

During a recent interview on the YouTube show “Impact Theory,” author and motivational speaker Simon Sinek talked about the importance of having an “infinite mindset,” especially when it comes to creating a world-class organization.
Business is a game, and we play it to win. There are two types of games, however, and in order to win, you must know which type of game you are playing.
Most games are “finite,” including baseball, football and tennis. They all have established rules that define who the players are, the length of the game, and how the game is played. The objective is to win the game.
“Infinite” games are different. The rules are not set in stone, so you can play however you like. The players can be known or unknown, and their numbers can change. The objective is to perpetuate the game as long as possible, to outlast your opponents.
According to Sinek, creating a truly successful business is like playing an infinite game. Things are constantly evolving, and forever changing. If you can outlast all of your competitors, you win the game.
People and profits are the two most important considerations, but one has to be more important than the other. Imagine a point in time where tough decisions have to be made.
Would you sacrifice some people to maintain the profits, or would you sacrifice the profits to take care of your people?
Most business owners would sacrifice people to remain profitable. They view the game of business as finite, striving to have a certain level of profits by a certain date.
But over the long term, employee turnover reduces productivity and profitability.
The business owners who would sacrifice short-term profits to keep good people create long-term, loyal employees.
Over time, this increases productivity and profitability. They are playing the infinite game of business, and they will likely outlast their competition.
Which game are you playing in your business?
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
