Biz tip of the week: How do you handle internal conflicts?

Think about your core values for a moment. These are your internal, non-negotiable, rules of behavior. For some people it may be honesty or integrity.
Most people have at least one sense that resonates within them, stronger than all the others. Rarely do they cross that line, and when they do, it bothers them.
Now imagine the organization you work for, or volunteer with. What if they made a decision that violates every fabric of your core values? You try to stop them, but they proceed despite your efforts. What would you do?
Consider this hypothetical situation:
You work for a large national retailer. They acquire a shipment of hard-to-find, top-quality protective face masks, like the N95s. These are the best quality money can buy at any price and are highly sought after by hospitals, first responders and consumers alike. The retail value is several millions of dollars.
Then you discover these masks are not authentic, they are counterfeits. You check reputable sources like the FDA and CDC and confirm they are banned from import into the United States.
These masks do not provide any protection. If worn, the individual would certainly be risking serious illness or possible death. The thought of your company selling these masks violates every one of your core values.
You bypass the normal chain of command and message the entire corporate management team with your findings. Initially, you are relieved to learn they decide not to sell these masks because of the legal liability.
Then you learn they are donating the masks to a nonprofit that supports first responders. This will allow them to deduct the expense on their taxes. They are not planning on disclosing what they know about these masks.
What would you do in this situation? Would you contact investigative reporters knowing the fallout would be catastrophic for the company? Would you risk losing your job to be the whistleblower? How committed are you to your core values?
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org or send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org.