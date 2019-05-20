I recently attended a mastermind session facilitated by Paul Bellows, a local leadership coach. Several business owners came together to leverage the power of collective thoughts to solve business challenges.
Greg, a local business owner, attended the session and he needed our help. He had recently fired his best friend. When fired, the friend lashed out verbally in a hurtful and degrading outburst. Some of the comments challenged Greg’s competency as a business owner and manager. The emotional roller coaster that ensued was completely draining.
Since then, Greg seemed to have lost his passion for the business. Here are some suggestions from the group.
Take some time off. Your No. 1 priority right now is you. Use this time and focus on getting yourself back to a healthy state of mind. You have to fix yourself first. Spend time doing things you enjoy. This time will allow the emotions to subside. Do not make any major decisions when emotions are involved.
If the negative comments regarding your competency are affecting your self-esteem, write some positive affirmations about your excellent management skills. Read them every time you catch yourself questioning your competency.
Identify the things you used to enjoy the most about your business. Then identify the tasks you had to do but really did not enjoy doing. When you do go back to work, spend time doing the things you enjoyed and hire someone to do the rest.
Use the time off to explore the purpose of you, and your business. Is your business’ purpose still fulfilling to you? Is your business purpose aligned with your personal purpose? If you need help finding your purpose, watch the YouTube video by Simon Sinek “Start With Why.”
The consensus of the group was that the loss of passion stemmed from a recent, isolated event, and that it would likely return.
