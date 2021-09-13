Biz tip of the week: How to make more time

Do you believe the statement “you can make more money, but you can’t make more time, and time is your most precious resource?”

Logically this makes sense to most of us. What if you could make more time? Maybe you can, with the right mindset.

Think of your time as a measurement of quality, not quantity. What is important is the value delivered in exchange for your time, not the actual number of hours you invest. If you can triple the productivity of each hour you spend, effectively you will create more time. You can work less and accomplish more. This applies to the time you invest personally and professionally.

The average business owner is not efficient with their time. Typically, they allow their business to dictate how they spend their time. To verify this, track your time for a few days. Take a break every hour and note what you accomplished. How much of your time is focused on achieving the goals of the organization vs. clerical and administrative work? Do you even have established written goals?

Too many business owners try and do everything themselves. It is important to delegate responsibility to others and trust they will do a good job. This means you must hire the right people. Focus your time doing the things you do well and that you enjoy.