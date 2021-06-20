Biz tip of the week: How to operate effectively under stress

Every service provider has certain responsibilities, and at times you may be forced to perform well under pressure in stressful situations.

How you perform will depend largely on your training, and how seriously you took that training. Consider a true story that recently happened in Tucson.

Ryan Wyatt is a master sergeant with the volunteer Arizona Rangers.

Ranger Wyatt was the second person on the scene of a semitrailer fire. Instinctively his training kicked in, he grabbed his fire extinguisher, traffic vest, medical kit, and rushed towards the inferno.

The fire was completely out of control, rendering his fire extinguisher useless. Wyatt instructed a bystander to call 911, and began searching for the driver. Recognizing the driver had been burned on his face, Wyatt deployed his medical kit. While applying first aid, Wyatt asked to see the cargo manifest.

The manifest confirmed there were no toxic or flammable materials on board. He instructed a bystander to relay that information to the 911 dispatcher. Wyatt then turned his attention back to the truck. He verified the trailer was disconnected, and moved the truck to a safe location. Returning to the scene, Wyatt rendered first aid to the driver until firefighters and paramedics arrived.