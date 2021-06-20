Biz tip of the week: How to operate effectively under stress

Every service provider has certain responsibilities, and at times you may be forced to perform well under pressure in stressful situations.
How you perform will depend largely on your training, and how seriously you took that training. Consider a true story that recently happened in Tucson.
Ryan Wyatt is a master sergeant with the volunteer Arizona Rangers.
Ranger Wyatt was the second person on the scene of a semitrailer fire. Instinctively his training kicked in, he grabbed his fire extinguisher, traffic vest, medical kit, and rushed towards the inferno.
The fire was completely out of control, rendering his fire extinguisher useless. Wyatt instructed a bystander to call 911, and began searching for the driver. Recognizing the driver had been burned on his face, Wyatt deployed his medical kit. While applying first aid, Wyatt asked to see the cargo manifest.
The manifest confirmed there were no toxic or flammable materials on board. He instructed a bystander to relay that information to the 911 dispatcher. Wyatt then turned his attention back to the truck. He verified the trailer was disconnected, and moved the truck to a safe location. Returning to the scene, Wyatt rendered first aid to the driver until firefighters and paramedics arrived.
Ranger Wyatt performed multiple important functions, in the proper order, and exceptionally well. If he made any mistakes, the consequences could have been measured in life or death.
When asked how he performed so well in a stressful situation, he stated “training.” Wyatt’s life experiences included being a commercial truck driver, tactical military operator, and a certified flight paramedic. He always took training seriously, allowing him to remain calm in the face of danger. Wyatt added, “Training should be the hardest thing you do.”
Now think about the product or service you provide. Do you take training as seriously as you should?
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.