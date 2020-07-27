Biz tip of the week: How to pitch and win every time

During some of our conversations, we want the listener to take a certain action, or do a certain thing. This could be during a sales presentation, while running a staff meeting or presenting to a large group of people. It might even be a simple conversation with a friend or family member.
How do you pitch your concept and win almost every time? I spoke to Jennifer Philips, public speaker and founder of Gateway Realty International. She offered some useful tips.
According to Philips, everyone tends to focus on the message itself. They want to say the “right” things and touch on the “right” points. It may not matter what you say, if you do not say it the right way. How you deliver your message is critically important.
The effective method of delivery is going to depend on the personality type of the listener. There are several personality types to consider.
Some people have dominant personalities. They like their information delivered short and to the point. They make decisions fast. Their biggest fear is someone wasting their time and taking advantage of them.
Other people have steady or compliant personalities. They want to know all of the facts before making a decision. They are afraid to make the wrong decision.
Other people are more relational. They want to get to know you, to be comfortable before they will act.
You must tailor the delivery of the message to fit their personality type, to remove their fear. Otherwise, you may lose them very quickly. Once they are lost, it is hard to get them back.
Then Philips added, “in large group settings, you will have multiple types of personalities in the room. Ideally, you must cater to all of them, without losing any of them”.
Read next week’s article to learn how to cater your presentation to multiple personality types, without losing any of them.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
