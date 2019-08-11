How do you write a good bio?
People write bios for a variety of reasons. They can be personal or professional, or a combination of both. Bios can be used as part of a résumé, on a website or in a marketing portfolio.
A well-written bio will quickly communicate your most relevant accomplishments, traits and qualifications. The word “relevant” is important here. You should craft your bio to highlight your accomplishments that are relevant to the situation at hand.
For example, imagine you are asked to deliver a keynote presentation at the International Nanny Association Conference on “marketing and business development, using social media to develop huge strategic partnerships.”
Your speaker bio should highlight any presentations you have done for large organizations or associations.
You should also highlight your skills and accomplishments regarding marketing and business development, especially how it applies to building strategic partnerships.
Finally, touch on your expertise as a social media marketing expert. If you do this, all of the information in your speaker bio will be relevant to the keynote presentation you are delivering.
When writing your bio you must decide if you are going to refer to yourself as “I” (first person) or by your name (third person). Most professional bios are written in third person, and personal bios are written in first person.
When writing a professional bio, consider adding some personal information about yourself. This may allow the audience to feel more connected to you. Including your hobbies and interests is a good way to make your bio more casual and introduces a human element into it.
The length of your bio may vary depending on the situation. Try to capture the reader’s attention very early on. For example, “Joe Blow is a networking ninja and master connector. He was instrumental in building the strategic partnership between US automakers and the Euro nations. Joe has presented at the United Nations and is a best selling author” might be a strong opening statement.