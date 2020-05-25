BIz tip of the week: How will you be remembered?

On Memorial Day, we honor the men and women who have died while serving our country. They will always be remembered when we think of the freedom we enjoy. Our freedom provides many benefits, including the ability to own your own business.
As a business owner, you too may be remembered by employees, clients, vendors and competitors. Memories of you may be forever etched into their minds.
Most of us want to be remembered in a good light, as opposed to a negative one. How will you be remembered?
The legacy you leave as a business owner will be dependent on the foundation of your business. Is your business built upon the foundation of honesty and ethics, or profit and greed?
Management is responsible for the culture in the work environment. True leaders establish a culture where employees feel safe in the work environment. This team atmosphere allows them to focus their collective efforts on achieving the organization’s goals.
Memorable leaders delegate responsibility, but hold employees accountable. They bring out the best in the people around them.
A primary goal should be to generate good, loyal clients. Place your priority on service, not on sales. When you place your emphasis on customer service, you set yourself apart from the competition.
Your clients will notice the difference, and their loyalty will soon follow. To be memorable, create a special experience from your client’s perspective.
Want to be remembered by your competition and the vendors, too? First, make well thought out, strategic decisions. Then be tactical in your actions. Grow your business exponentially by establishing key strategic partnerships.
View the world through a lens of abundance as opposed to one of scarcity. Embrace your competition, and find ways to work with them. Help them, and do not disparage them.
This Memorial Day, honor those that have given their lives for us. Then put some thought into how you will be remembered, too.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
