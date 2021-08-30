Biz tip of the week: How will your story end?

I listened to a recent podcast with Dre Baldwin, a business productivity coach. Baldwin made some very good points we can all benefit from.

Much of the discussion had to do with the power of having the right mindset. When most people view something as an obstacle, a few will see it as an opportunity. Think of a recent obstacle you faced in your business. Can you consider it from a different perspective and see an opportunity?

Baldwin went on to say having a winning mindset is important. When most people would quit and give up, a few find a new direction, keep going and achieve success. A winning mindset can carry you through the toughest of times.

When you are trying to make something happen, but face constant setbacks, how do you know when to quit? Are you chasing a pipe dream that cannot be fulfilled? When the dust settles you will either be considered a visionary or will have wasted your time on a failed project.

Everything depends on how the story ends. The good news is you control the end of the story. If you are still trying, your story is still alive. Most good stories involve multiple characters. You will need to include others in your story, too. Find mentors to help you in key areas. This will prevent you from making mistakes and get you on the fast track for success.