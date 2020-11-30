Biz tip of the week: Ideas for the New Year

I recently listened to a podcast from Omar Zenhom where he discussed valuable lessons he learned in 2020. Here are a few notable ones that we can all learn from.
How do you build a business that will last a lifetime and becomes a household name? According to Zenhom, you cannot take shortcuts. You must have great quality products and service. The customers’ experience, from their perspective, must be memorable and valuable. That is the only way your business will grow virally, year after year.
Generosity goes a long way, and it makes a huge impression. This characteristic can be more memorable than other attributes like your personal achievements, confidence level and leadership ability. Demonstrate that you can be successful, yet humble and genuine at the same time. Be interested in meeting new people and learning from them.
We all have slightly different personalities or alter egos. We act differently depending on who we are with. For example, you act in a distinctive way when you are with close family members. Your behavior will be slightly different when you are among close friends as compared to how you interact with your clients. You are in control of how you present yourself in every situation. Why not intentionally apply this to various aspects of your life? What would happen if you acted a bit more like a close friend to your important clients? Could you treat your close friends more like family members? By controlling these alter egos, you may develop relationships at a completely new level.
If you can develop your skills and become an effective teacher, people will remember you. Your style and delivery will be important. Explain things like you would to a friend. Do not try to intimidate the audience or speak as if you are the ultimate authority. Build your credibility by sharing the success stories of others, not your own. Be their biggest cheerleaders.
What other ideas will you implement in the new year?
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
