Biz tip of the week: Improve your work ethic

I watched an interesting video from Valuetainment on how to improve your work ethic.

Start by asking yourself why you work, what is the purpose? Are you working just to pay your bills, to build wealth for retirement, or are you working to build a legacy?

With your purpose in mind, how committed are you? What are you willing to do to get what you want? What are your standard rules of behavior going to be? Will you wake up early every day or are you going to sleep in? Will you stay late on Friday night, or leave early to go to a party?

Now you have an idea of your current level of work ethic. Here are some tips to improve it:

Be predictable and show up to work at the same time every day. Be consistent and stay focused on your purpose. Do not spend your time on menial tasks; hire someone to do those. Spend your time wisely and work on growing your business. Just because you are working a lot of hours does not mean you are working effectively.

The one who is more prepared usually wins. Prepare in advance for presentations, meetings, and other important events. Do not just wing it. Adopt a “do it now” mentality and avoid procrastination.