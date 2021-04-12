Biz tip of the week: Improve your work ethic

I watched an interesting video from Valuetainment on how to improve your work ethic.
Start by asking yourself why you work, what is the purpose? Are you working just to pay your bills, to build wealth for retirement, or are you working to build a legacy?
With your purpose in mind, how committed are you? What are you willing to do to get what you want? What are your standard rules of behavior going to be? Will you wake up early every day or are you going to sleep in? Will you stay late on Friday night, or leave early to go to a party?
Now you have an idea of your current level of work ethic. Here are some tips to improve it:
Be predictable and show up to work at the same time every day. Be consistent and stay focused on your purpose. Do not spend your time on menial tasks; hire someone to do those. Spend your time wisely and work on growing your business. Just because you are working a lot of hours does not mean you are working effectively.
The one who is more prepared usually wins. Prepare in advance for presentations, meetings, and other important events. Do not just wing it. Adopt a “do it now” mentality and avoid procrastination.
Find the time leaks in your business and plug them. Identify inefficient uses of your time and fix them. Cut out all the distractions you can.
Avoid burnout by having an escape plan. Schedule a weekly massage, go on a hike, or go watch a movie by yourself.
Finally, establish rewards for upcoming goals. Buy yourself that new car when you hit $1 million in sales. Take a trip to Europe when you hire your 200th employee. It is important to have something to look forward to. Otherwise, you run the risk of stagnation and loss of momentum.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.