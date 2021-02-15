Biz tip of the week: Is it time to re-engage?

It has only been one year since COVID-19 began to affect the business community in Tucson. It is remarkable to see the changes that have taken place in such a short time.
Before COVID, chambers of commerce, business trade associations and professional networking groups offered several options every week for business owners to come together, build relationships and exchange referral business. These organizations collaborated for the benefit of their collective members. They were recognized as the business community leaders.
In the past year all of that has stopped. These organizations no longer work together like they used to. Some of them offer virtual networking meetings, but they are not nearly as effective. Many business owners need safe options to network and leverage the collective power these groups once represented. Is there a good option for them in Tucson?
I spoke with Lea Màrquez Peterson, president of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Tucson. Because NAWBO is a smaller group and most of the members are local business owners, it offers a more intimate option than most.
Members of NAWBO seem to get to know one another at a deeper level. They harness the power of collective thought to solve problems. They share best business practices and information on what seems to be working in the new environment.
NAWBO informs its members about opportunities like the Paycheck Protection Program loans. It also provides an abundance of free educational webinars featuring both national and local subject matter experts. Beginning in April, NAWBO will offer physical networking events while utilizing social distancing protocols. Behind the scenes, the national organization has a strong business advocacy voice with Congress. NAWBO membership is open to men and women alike.
Is now a good time for you to reengage and harness the power an effective group represents? For more information about the benefits of NAWBO membership, email Màrquez Peterson at president@nawbotucson.com.
Bill Nordbrock is VP of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.