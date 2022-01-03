Biz tip of the week: Is podcasting for you?

Have you ever listened to or created a podcast? If not, maybe you should.

A podcast is a collection or series of digital audio files made available for downloading or listening via the internet. Podcasts are a relatively new medium of communication and gaining in popularity for consumers and business owners alike.

According to Buzzsprout, podcasting has exploded over the past decade and that growth is expected to continue. More than half of all Americans have listened to a podcast. Forbes goes on to report more than 70% of all large business owners regularly listen to podcasts.

Podcasts can be an extremely effective marketing tool for service-related industries like legal, financial and real estate. If consumers want to be educated before selecting a service provider, podcasts are especially effective. Examples may include medical, health, fitness or travel.