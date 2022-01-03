Biz tip of the week: Is podcasting for you?

Have you ever listened to or created a podcast? If not, maybe you should.
A podcast is a collection or series of digital audio files made available for downloading or listening via the internet. Podcasts are a relatively new medium of communication and gaining in popularity for consumers and business owners alike.
According to Buzzsprout, podcasting has exploded over the past decade and that growth is expected to continue. More than half of all Americans have listened to a podcast. Forbes goes on to report more than 70% of all large business owners regularly listen to podcasts.
Podcasts can be an extremely effective marketing tool for service-related industries like legal, financial and real estate. If consumers want to be educated before selecting a service provider, podcasts are especially effective. Examples may include medical, health, fitness or travel.
Podcasting is attractive to the business owner for several reasons. Getting started is relatively affordable, fast and easy. Once completed, the podcasts can be shared on websites and social media channels. This may improve the organization’s website ranking in search engines like Google and Yahoo. The focused content is a great way to reach targeted, qualified prospects. The podcast presents you as the expert, which establishes a level of trust. This often leads to higher client conversion rates, at much lower costs.
Consumers appreciate podcasts because they get focused content on their specific areas of interest. There is an endless supply of content ranging from comedy, news and sports, from cricket to crochet. Consumers can select the best time to listen based on their schedule. In addition, they can do other things like cook, clean or drive at the same time.
A good podcast can be lucrative as well. For example, the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast is one of the most popular in the world. By having long conversations with famous, interesting people, this podcast generates approximately $100 million in annual income.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org or call 520-505-3636.