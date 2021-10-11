Biz tip of the week: Lead by example to leave a lasting legacy

As a volunteer with the Arizona Rangers, I attended the funeral services for a fallen DEA Special Agent last week. His name was Michael Garbo.

While I never had the honor of meeting Mike personally, he dedicated his life to confronting dangerous criminals, so the rest of us wouldn’t have to. There is no way to measure the collective lives he saved over the years. To many, that makes him a hero, which is why I paid my respects.

As his friends, family and coworkers shared different stories, I learned some valuable lessons. I’d like to share a few of these with you.

By all accounts, Mike was a remarkable individual. Someone said he literally did everything well. He was an amazing father, husband, friend, family member and coworker. Mike’s philosophy was “no matter how good you are, there is always room for improvement. There’s always more.”

Mike loved his job and was quite simply one of the very best. Mike was a guy that led by example, and he led from the front. He was the first to go in, and the last to come out.

He was quick to share the glory when things went well, and the responsibility when they did not. He made everyone around him look good. Everyone knew they could trust him, no matter how stressful or dangerous a situation became.