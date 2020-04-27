Biz Tip of the Week: Leadership means talking, planning amid adversity

Adversity brings out the best and the worst in people, making people transparent as to who they really are.
Running a business is hard enough in normal conditions but is exponentially difficult in adverse conditions.
True leaders rise to the occasion when the going gets tough, and the COVID-19 pandemic has created an adverse environment for many business owners in Tucson.
What can you do to be more effective leading in the face of adversity?
First, recognize the reality you are in, and embrace it. Remember to control what you can, and ignore what you can’t. Take time to educate yourself and focus on the facts.
There is a lot of misinformation out there. Understand exactly how this could impact your business, both positively and negatively.
Avoid making irrational, knee-jerk decisions. Remember, calm is contagious.
Bring your team together and discuss the issue. Remind them of your core values, your non-negotiable rules of behavior.
These will serve as a compass to stay on course in the chaos and confusion that lies ahead.
Enlist their participation to identify threats and opportunities associated with the situation. Encourage them to be innovative and creative.
Based on this discussion, build a simple short-term plan. Identify areas of responsibility and delegate authority to your key employees. It is important to decentralize command so things get done quickly. Advise the team that in the absence of orders, they should take charge.
As you implement the plan, communication becomes key. This means communication from the top down and the bottom up.
Create an atmosphere of trust and safety, where everyone has a voice.
Discipline and accountability are extremely important too.
Make sure everyone stays on task and focused on the priorities. It is easy to get distracted when you are in unfamiliar waters.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
