Biz tip of the week: Leadership strategy and tactics

Jocko Willink, a former Navy Seal team commander, developed his leadership skills on the battlefield. In this unforgiving environment, the consequences of decisions was often measured in life or death.
Willink shares how the lessons he learned apply to business in his book “Leadership Strategy and Tactics.”
According to Willink, leaders must be able to detach themselves. Avoid becoming fully absorbed or emotionally involved in the minutia of the situation. Instead, step back to see the entire scenario. This will provide clarity on options and solutions you may otherwise miss.
Good leaders must be humble, yet confident. There is no room for ego or arrogance. Be open to learn from others, including subordinates. Your solution will not always be the best one.
Be just as willing to follow as you are to lead.
Do not attempt to manage everything yourself, as it creates inefficiency. Instead, decentralize command within the organization.
To do this, identify your goals and communicate them with the team.
Develop the plan of action together and keep it simple. Complex plans create confusion. Prioritize tasks and delegate authority so they can execute without input from you. Hold them accountable for the decisions they make. Reward them for their success and provide a safe environment so they can learn from their mistakes.
Things will not always go smoothly. Take ownership of problems and do not make excuses. Do not cast blame on others. Instead, focus on finding a solution.
Strive to maintain balance in everything you do. If you talk too much when briefing the team, you may overwhelm them. If you do not say enough, they may not have the information they need. If you are too confident, you may appear arrogant. Display too little confidence and you may appear to be weak. A good leader must find the right balance.
Which of these ideas could you implement in your business?
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
