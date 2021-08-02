Biz tip of the week: Lessons from graduation speeches

I recently watched several business college commencement speeches. Within each were gems of interesting information. Collectively, these nuggets are valuable lessons even seasoned business owners can use.

Multiple speakers talked about the power of grace. They described it as “getting much more than you ever expected.” There seems to be a direct correlation. The more you give, the more you receive. Gratitude plays an important part when it comes to grace. Having a humble appreciation of others tends to pay dividends.

These graduates were charting a new course, full of excitement and opportunities. “Many of you will undoubtedly accomplish great things during your lifetimes. Only a few of you will achieve greatness, however. To achieve greatness, live your life in such a way that your grandchildren’s grandchildren will remember your name,” one said. Strive to create a legacy that will live on. Usually, this requires you to have a profound and positive effect on the lives of people around you, not just your own.

One presenter encouraged the audience to trust their imagination: “Your ideas may be a preview of future things to come.” Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, recounted the night he launched Facebook to connect Harvard students. He told his partner that “one day someone will use this technology to connect everyone in the world.” At the time, he was just a college student. He assumed one of the industry giants with billions of dollars would develop that technology. He never imagined it would be him. “Do not dismiss grandiose ideas that seem unattainable and impossible. Do not assume someone else is going to do it. You do it!”

