Biz tip of the week: Like a firefighter, companies cannot give up and must change with the winds

We can all learn a valuable lesson from the Bighorn Fire and the wilderness firefighters.
As I write this article, the Bighorn Fire continues to rage through the Santa Catalina Mountains, having charred more than 100,000 acres of pristine forest.
Fighting wildfires require special skills. The highest trained wilderness firefighters are called “hotshots,” and they usually work in teams of 20 members. Eight hotshot teams and hundreds of other specially trained firefighters are battling the Bighorn Fire. They have state of the art equipment including tanker trucks, bulldozers, water dispensing helicopters and airplanes.
The hotshots are well trained to determine where the fire will go, and how to stop the spread. They assess the situation and develop a plan to attack the fire. Despite their best planning, training, equipment and effort, some things are out of their control.
Suddenly, the winds start to pick up and they are changing direction. Embers lift into the air and ignite spot fires more than a mile away. Propelled by the wind, the fire moves quickly through new fuel sources and blows up, out of control. To compound the problem, the firefighting aircraft cannot fly in these heavy winds.
The hotshots have found themselves in a completely new environment. Their old plan of action will no longer work. They must reassess the situation and develop a new plan. Although it is frustrating, they cannot afford to give up. In the end, perseverance will win the day.
Owning a business is similar to being a hotshot. Despite your best planning and execution, the COVID-19 epidemic has created a new environment. The business winds have shifted. You may need to make major adjustments. You might have to build a new plan.
As frustrating as it might feel, you cannot afford to give up.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.