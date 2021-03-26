Biz tip of the week: Maintaining your circle of trust

All of us have a small circle of very trusted connections. Usually, our inner circle is composed of select family members, friends, co-workers, vendors or business associates. These are our most trusted connections, and we are careful who we let in.

We sense different levels of trust for people when it comes to important topics like money, relationships, intellectual property, secrets and business opportunities. We are constantly evaluating everyone in our inner circle, and they are evaluating us. Subconsciously, we assign trust scores to each person in our inner circle, as they do to us.

When someone in your inner circle betrays your trust, it can be devastating. If you betray them, it is equally destructive. The person betrayed is left questioning their judgement to the very core. How could they have been so wrong and allowed that person to get so close?

So, how does a group of people maintain a high trust score amongst each other? Here are some tips.

Confidentiality is paramount. Respect their ideas and opportunities. Certainly, do not attempt to profit on their intellectual property unless they invite you to. Do not gossip or talk behind their back. If someone does this to a member of your circle, defend them. Protect members of your tribe.