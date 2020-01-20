Biz tip of the week: Making the right decisions

Every business and nonprofit has to make decisions every day. Hopefully, they make the best ones for the organization. Every decision has different consequences, so how do you consistently make the right decision?
When making decisions, most organizations consider their mission and purpose statements. They may also rely on their operating agreement, policies, procedures or their bylaws. Occasionally, they follow the precedents they created with previous decisions. Surprisingly, these do not help you make good decisions.
The only accurate decision-making compass you have are your core values. Your core values are the reason your organization exists, your “non-negotiable” rules of behavior. Your policies, procedures and precedents must be based on your core values to be effective. Few organizations consider their core values when writing policies and procedures.
Consider the true case of the Arizona Rangers. They were formed when the west was a wild, deadly place. The Rangers systematically hunted down the most dangerous outlaws in the territory, so Arizona could become a state. Their history and reputation is impressive.
The modern day Rangers were re-created in 1957 to honor the legacy of the original Arizona Rangers.
Therefore, the primary core value and responsibility of every Ranger should be “to preserve the reputation and legacy of the Rangers.” They should never make any decision, or take any action that creates a negative impression of the organization. Every rule, regulation and policy should be aligned with enhancing the reputation. If any rule is contrary to this, the rule must be changed.
“Which decision best enhances the reputation and legacy of the Arizona Rangers?” This should be the primary thought the command staff considers when making decisions.
What are your core values? What will be your compass to consistently make the right decisions?
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.