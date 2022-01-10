Biz tip of the week: New Year resolutions for your business

Many of us look forward to making changes for the new year. Ideally, these changes will make us more successful and allow us the time to enjoy that success. If you’re still wondering what changes you want to make, consider a few of these suggestions.

Most business owners do too much themselves and struggle to delegate. Identify some of your routine tasks and assign them to someone else. Teach them how to do it and monitor the results. This could free up your time for years to come.

Invest time into learning something new. It does not matter if what you learn is related to your business. Internal development will make you more balanced personally and professionally. You may discover more efficient ways of doing things in your business, or new passions you might enjoy personally.

Adjust your mindset to no longer accept mediocrity. What aspects of your business interfere with your success, or make you work harder? This could be an obsolete piece of equipment or the systems and processes you use to get things done. Look at the products and services you offer. Are they performing equally well and providing value to your clients? Drop whatever is not working and make a commitment to no longer “make do.”