Trade shows can provide great opportunities for your business, but they can also be a waste of time and money.
SCORE spoke with Jenifer Adams of Spartan Promotional Group to get some advice on how to maximize the return on your trade show investment. Some of her tips:
- Schedule plenty of time after the trade show to follow-up with the connections you made. Schedule the time and put it on the calendar before you sign up for the trade show. Know exactly how you are going to follow-up, too. Will it be by way of a phone call, an email, a handwritten note or in another manner?
- It is important to understand exactly why you are attending an event. Is your primary goal to close new business, reconnect with current clients or to expand your marketing list? Understanding your goal allows you to effectively prepare for an event. It helps you to select the right promotional products to order and provides clarity on which events you should attend.
- Don’t wait until the last minute to order your promotional and printed materials. Allow at least five weeks in advance to place those orders, and be sure you have a table cover — ideally a table cover that brands your company.
- If there is one single promotional product that works the best across many industries, it is the traditional pen with your contact information on it. The average promo pen stays in circulation for five months. It will change hands eight times and be seen approximately 4,240 times during its lifetime.
- If you are attending an industry-specific trade show, don’t forget to connect with the other vendors at the show. They may provide related services and prove to be great referral sources. Schedule enough people to staff your table to allow you plenty of time.