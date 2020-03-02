Biz tip of the week: Run your business like a golf pro

The golf professional manages their game much like an entrepreneur runs a business.
In a previous Biz Tip article, we examined the overall rules and strategies of golf, and how these can be applied to your business. In this article we look at it from a tactical approach.
Before every tee shot, the golf pro analyzes their environment, and they pay attention to the details. They assess any condition that can impact the ball flight. This includes wind speed and direction, and location of obstacles like lakes, trees and bunkers. Once they make a decision on the target line, they focus and execute as best they can.
No matter what the results are, they play the next shot from where the ball lies. They can see the green in the distance. There are many ways to get there. The player identifies the solution with the highest likelihood of success, based on their individual strengths and weaknesses.
The conditions are constantly changing. The golf pro must be able to make adjustments if they want to win.
Successful business owners do the exact same thing. They are aware of the environment around them. They pay attention to the competition and to changes in the market. They adjust to these changes when needed.
They consider multiple options before making a decision. They select the option with the greatest likelihood of success, given their strengths and weaknesses. Once committed, they execute as best they can.
Even their goals are similar. The golf pro wants to get the ball in the hole in the fewest strokes possible. The business owner wants to complete the transaction as profitably as possible.
The lessons learned on the golf course can be applied to almost any business. What part of your game are you going to improve?