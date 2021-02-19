Biz tip of the week: Self-discipline comes from within

Many people grow up and are not disciplined as children. They are not disciplined by their parents, grandparents or teachers. When they struggle with self-discipline as adults, they often cite this as the reason. This may not be the case, however.

According to Jocko Willink, former Navy Seal team commander, you do not learn self-discipline from external sources, and it is not inherited. It must come from within you. Certainly, you can learn the difference between right and wrong. You can join the military and learn what discipline is. Ultimately, you will need to make the internal decisions which determine if you are disciplined or not.

In a recent podcast on the subject, Willink cites cases from the entire spectrum, including children raised without any good role models to those brought up in the very best environments imaginable. According to Willink, there is no direct correlation between the childhood environment and an individual’s internal level of responsibility as an adult.

The key to self-discipline is the conscious decision to take ownership and accountability of your own actions. It is developing a mindset of responsibility. Blaming other people or counting on them to give you self-discipline is not the answer.