Biz tip of the week: Staffing issues are a major concern

There is a major staffing shortage across the country. According to Forbes, nearly half of all small businesses are experiencing severe staffing issues. I spoke to several local business owners recently. They have good jobs to offer, but no one is willing to work.

Most of the eligible workers are still on extended unemployment benefits provided by the CARES Act. The extra unemployment compensation provided by the CARES Act, combined with federal stimulus payments, pays potential employees more to stay home. They would lose money if they accepted a job. There is no incentive for them to return to work.

One clever business owner offered a $50 incentive for anyone willing to apply for his medical assistant positions. That seemed to work well.

“I had eight people scheduled for interviews last week. I was surprised when none of them showed up.” He did some research and learned to remain eligible for unemployment benefits, “they have to apply for jobs, but they do not have to go to the interview.”

Another business owner mentioned some applicants are now asking if they offer any “signing bonuses.” She is considering that as a solution. “To do that, I have to raise my prices and might lose customers.”