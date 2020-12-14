Biz tip of the week: Stay positive during transitions

All of us will go through many transitions in life. Normally, these are connected to major life changes like moving, getting married, starting a family, opening a business or retiring. In our current climate of COVID-19, some will experience transitions they never expected, like the loss of a loved one, shutdown of a business or financial desperation.
Regardless of the transition you find yourself in, a positive outlook can help. Here are some tips to consider. Many of these came from a presentation I heard from Jim Carey, the professional actor and comedian.
You can always fail at what you don’t want to do. So why not take a chance on what you love to do? Do not invest in hope because hope is a beggar. Hope walks through the fire while faith leaps over it. Why not take a chance on faith, and have faith you will be successful?
Your eyes are not only used for seeing, but they are projectors, too. They constantly write the script of your limitations, doubts and fears. Do not be the contained, rather strive to be the container. Relax, and dream up a good life.
Remember, life does not happen to you; it happens for you. You are just a wave in a boundless sea of opportunity. One day, someone will plant a seed in you that could inspire greatness. Will this seed have a chance to take root? Only if you have an open mind and a humble attitude. Ego is the killer of opportunity and the anchor that drowns success. Ego forces you to jump to the wrong conclusion early, and never hear the message.
While on your journey, you will meet people with incredible talent. Treat their talent as your second chance. Help them recognize and develop their gift. Help them promote it to others. The positive effect you have on other people is the most valuable currency there is.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org or send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org.
