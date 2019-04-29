When trying to grow your business, the fortune is in the follow-up. The vast majority of business owners still struggle with how to effectively stay in touch with their contacts.
In an attempt to determine some best practices for staying in touch with people, I spoke with two local experts I know. One of them is a marketing consultant, and the other is a professional connector and published author. Then I examined two of the nations leading database management tools. This is what I learned.
You are going to need a good contact management system like Constant Contact, Referral Maker or Sales Force. You will need to segment your contacts into different lists. Some businesses rate their contacts according to the likelihood they will do business together. They may also segment contacts according to the products and services they have purchased. A good system will allow you to filter contacts by important dates, like Birthdays and business anniversary dates. Clearly defined and segmented lists make it much easier to communicate efficiently, effectively and with the right message.
Everyone should be getting some sort of periodic email from you. Keep your emails short, sweet and useful. Include a picture, a paragraph and a call to action, that’s it. Keep track of important dates and send them a card when appropriate. There are systems like Send Out Cards that automate the sending of greeting cards.
Think outside the box and make a list of creative touch points. These may include stopping by on a hot summer day with a box of ice cream bars for the office. Create a marketing calendar and schedule these touch points for each of your most important connections.
If it is not on the calendar, it probably will not happen. This will help you stay in touch with your contacts in the future.