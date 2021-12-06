Biz tip of the week: The importance of retaining leaders, not managers

We have discussed the difference between a manager and a leader on multiple occasions. Leaders motivate and inspire people naturally, through their words and actions. Managers motivate through authority and intimidation.

Leaders do not need a title or position to gain respect. Managers must have a title and position but will never earn the same respect that a leader will.

Under effective leadership, everyone focuses on the organization’s goals. Managers create a culture where everyone focuses on individual goals.

I always knew how important leaders were, and it is easy to recognize them. I never realized how expensive it was to employ managers versus leaders.

A friend of mine is taking a new job and was excited to talk about it. I was surprised because he had a great government job. He was well paid and had great benefits. They appreciated him, and he loved his job. Why would he leave?