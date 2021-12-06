Biz tip of the week: The importance of retaining leaders, not managers

We have discussed the difference between a manager and a leader on multiple occasions. Leaders motivate and inspire people naturally, through their words and actions. Managers motivate through authority and intimidation.
Leaders do not need a title or position to gain respect. Managers must have a title and position but will never earn the same respect that a leader will.
Under effective leadership, everyone focuses on the organization’s goals. Managers create a culture where everyone focuses on individual goals.
I always knew how important leaders were, and it is easy to recognize them. I never realized how expensive it was to employ managers versus leaders.
A friend of mine is taking a new job and was excited to talk about it. I was surprised because he had a great government job. He was well paid and had great benefits. They appreciated him, and he loved his job. Why would he leave?
His boss took an unexpected early retirement. The new manager did not have the same leadership skills and the work environment deteriorated quickly. He began actively looking for a new job and accepted a similar position with a competitor. Even though the new job paid slightly less, he was extremely excited about it.
The boss he loved working for took an early retirement because the new manager above him created a toxic environment. Collectively the organization has lost 12 key personnel in the past 90 days because they replaced two leaders with managers.
Who are the leaders in your organization, and what are you doing to retain them?
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org or call 520-505-3636.