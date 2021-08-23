Biz tip of the week: The importance of saying “no”

When we were young, most of us did not have as many responsibilities as we do today. Relatively speaking, as a child our days were relaxing and fun.
Back then, the word we dreaded the most was “no.” Usually that word meant rejection, disappointment, or a lost opportunity to have fun. That word could ruin our day and was the catalyst for many arguments. Does the pain of that word still haunt us today?
Today, we seem to have a hard time saying “no” to our peers. We agree to take on projects, help needy friends, or volunteer with several agencies because we do not want to disappoint people, or to be the joy suckers of their day. It is easier to just say yes.
Consider the possibility that saying “no” might be the best option for all involved. Every commitment you make usually requires an investment of your time, energy or financial resources. There are opportunity costs associated with each of these investments. Every minute spent doing one thing cannot be spent doing another. Each dollar invested is no longer available if a different opportunity presents itself.
The next time someone asks you to make a commitment, think of the opportunity costs. What will you need to sacrifice? Will it cause you to delay a project at the house, or spend less time with family or friends? Does it prevent you from investing in your own business or professional development?
Sometimes it will make sense to say “yes.” Is the project aligned with your personal or professional goals? If accepting the commitment will improve the overall quality of your life, give it strong consideration. Learn to say no to the right things and trust your gut feeling.
Saying “no” might open doors to opportunities that otherwise may have never existed.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.