Biz tip of the week: The importance of saying “no”

When we were young, most of us did not have as many responsibilities as we do today. Relatively speaking, as a child our days were relaxing and fun.

Back then, the word we dreaded the most was “no.” Usually that word meant rejection, disappointment, or a lost opportunity to have fun. That word could ruin our day and was the catalyst for many arguments. Does the pain of that word still haunt us today?

Today, we seem to have a hard time saying “no” to our peers. We agree to take on projects, help needy friends, or volunteer with several agencies because we do not want to disappoint people, or to be the joy suckers of their day. It is easier to just say yes.

Consider the possibility that saying “no” might be the best option for all involved. Every commitment you make usually requires an investment of your time, energy or financial resources. There are opportunity costs associated with each of these investments. Every minute spent doing one thing cannot be spent doing another. Each dollar invested is no longer available if a different opportunity presents itself.