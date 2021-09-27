Biz tip of the week: The keys to retaining trained employees

Last week, we discussed how to exponentially increase your productivity and profitability by educating your employees.

Some business owners are reluctant to invest in expensive training. If they invest in training, they may not be able to pay the highest wages. Once trained, the employee is often targeted by the competition.

The competitors can afford to pay more because they did not spend the money on training. If the employee quits, the investment is gone and the competitor has an advantage.

Certainly, that is a very real risk, but it can be virtually eliminated. The key is to retain the employees after they are trained.

There are many ways to increase employee retention. We will discuss basic concepts in this article, and the details next week.

The most important component is a good culture. The employees must feel safe from internal threats like layoffs and internal politics. They must feel appreciated, secure and respected.

When employees are treated properly, they will operate as a team and focus on the company’s goals, not their own self-preservation. The leader is the only one who can establish the culture.