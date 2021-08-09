Biz tip of the week: The mindset of a winner

Kiyosaki replied “I expect I will fail, probably many times. But I will never come back. I will keep trying until I make it.”

Your mindset is extremely important. Entrepreneurs with a winning mindset will be successful, regardless of the economy. Someone with a losing mindset fears a bad economy, concerned they will lose money. With that mindset, they probably would.

Achievers create priorities while non-achievers create excuses. It’s easy to say, “I can’t afford it” or “I don’t have time.” Non-achievers let excuses justify their inaction, while achievers take immediate action based on their priorities. If you make it a priority, you will do it. If you make up excuses, you won’t.

People with a losing mindset tend to complain, even though complaining has no value. They complain they do not have enough money, or their work-life balance is bad. Someone with a winning mindset would find a way to make more money. They would invest in time management and efficiency systems. Then they would spend that extra time at home or on vacation.

When it comes to debt, people with a winning mindset find a way to leverage debt effectively. They create exponential wealth using debt. A losing mindset perceives all debt as bad; best to get rid of it.