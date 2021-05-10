Biz tip of the week: The money game

Think of all the money you have earned in your lifetime. This includes wages, retirement accounts, gifts, inheritances, investments, and sale of all assets. If you added everything up, what would that number be?

Now ask yourself, how much of it do you still have? Do you wish it were more? If so, you may enjoy “The 20 Rules of Money” video on YouTube. Here are a few points they shared.

Think of making money as a game that can be learned. The more you play it, the better you get. It is a “doubles” game. Whatever money you have now, try to double it. Each time you double it, you take one step toward the end of the game. For example, if you start with $1,000, you are just “ten doubles” away from $1 million.

With your risk tolerance in mind, make good decisions. Money gets bored easily, do not let it sit around too long. It needs to be working, so take advantage of opportunities when they arise. Remember, timing and positioning is important. Desperation leads to bad decisions. If you lose money, you take a step backward in the game.