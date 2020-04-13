Biz tip of the week: The positives of this pandemic

It is pretty obvious we are in uncharted waters, and COVID-19 is a perfect storm for most businesses. The negative effect of the pandemic is painfully obvious, but what about the positives? There is not much talk about that, but consider this.
Not long ago, our country was as divided as it has been in decades. When COVID-19 struck, it forced us to come together slightly as a “united” nation. Our politicians are finally setting aside selfish positions, and working together to do what they think is right for the country.
Most of us have adjusted our social life significantly. We spend less time with people. The people we do spend time with are the most important people in our lives. The time we spend together seems to be better time, more quality time.
This pandemic has taught all of us to expect the unexpected, and that almost anything is possible. We need to plan ahead and save for the future.
It has taught the medical community valuable lessons about working with contagious diseases. Many habits will never be done again. Hospitals should be a much safer, cleaner environment as a result. Even our personal hygiene has improved. People are not shaking hands as much and they are washing their hands more. This should reduce the number of future deaths from all sorts of illnesses like influenza.
We also learned a very important lesson about producing essential items in America. For decades, corporate America moved their operations overseas to reduce costs. Expect to see a large migration of those businesses back into the United States.
As products are produced and sold here, that money will stay in the U.S. economy. It will circulate throughout the nation over and over. All of our business will profit from that. Local, state and federal tax revenues will increase substantially. We can afford to pay police, fire and teachers more money.
In the long run, the country as a whole will be better off because of COVID-19.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
