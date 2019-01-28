Your body language and nonverbal cues are critically important when communicating with other people. In many cases, they are more powerful than the words you speak.
There is compelling evidence that your body language may have even a bigger effect on you. I recently watched a powerful TED Talk video delivered by Amy Cuddy titled “Your body language may shape who you are.” In this video, Cuddy describes how changing your body posture for two minutes a day can change your life forever.
If you are confident, your stance will be open and you will be more likely to smile. When you are nervous and afraid, your posture will be completely different. Your stance will be closed, arms folded and your posture will resemble more of a fetal position.
When you assume a powerful body position, it instantly releases testosterone, which raises your confidence level. It also reduces cortisol, which is the chemical that causes you to feel stress. Your body position can make you feel more confident and less stressed at the same time.
Individuals who assume a powerful body position immediately before engaging in a stressful situation like a job interview or public speaking engagement, perform much better. According to Cuddy, if you assume powerful body positions for two minutes a day, you actually become more confident. Your body language can actually change your mind, and shape who you are.
We have all heard the saying “fake it until you make it.” In this case, you fake it until you become it. Once your mindset changes and you actually become more confident, it has a positive effect on many aspects of your life. Everyone close to you will notice the improvement. It will be easier for you to attract other people in both personal and professional relationships.
Try assuming a powerful body position right now and hold it for two minutes. You will begin to feel the change almost immediately.