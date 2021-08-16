Biz tip of the week: The power of humility

When we think of powerful, influential people, we normally associate them as being confident, smart, motivating and decisive. While leaders must possess these personality characteristics and more, it could be argued that humility may be the most important skill set of all.

Do not mistake one’s sense of humility with a sign of weakness. True humility is not thinking less of yourself, it is thinking of yourself less. In fact, a leader must be self-confident if they demonstrate a sense of humility.

To be humble, you must control your ego. There is no room for ego in effective leadership. Someone with a strong ego believes they know everything, and they are not open to learning from others. Any leader who is unwilling to learn from others will never achieve their highest potential. Understanding you do not have all the answers requires a sense of humility. To state in another way, C.S. Lewis once wrote “Pride has been the chief cause of misery in every nation and every family since the world began.”