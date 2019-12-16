Talon Tactical Medicine is a local company that offers tactical, medical and self-defense training. The first course I took was the best professional development I have ever done.
As a business, TTM needed some help with strategic planning. Because most of them are tactical experts and have never run a business before, this is the advice I would give them.
Our mission is to build a successful, sustainable business with enough financial resources to help others. It is not going to be easy, and it is a going to take some time.
Thousands of teams have tried and failed. The long term casualty rates are as high as 90%. Every successful team had one thing in common. They all had specialists in operations, human resources, marketing and finance.
There are many different routes we can take, and some are better than others. We might take a few wrong turns, but we will get there.
What if we had a roadmap outlining the very best route to take? What if we had step-by-step directions to guide us along the way? What if the GPS warned us when we wandered off course? This would allow us the best chance of reaching our objective, right?
That is why we are here together today. We are going to build a strategic plan together. Our collective thoughts will allow us to identify the best route possible.
We will start by assessing where we are today, and exactly where we want to be in the future. We will identify our current strengths, weaknesses and opportunities. We will find ways to improve our strengths, eliminate our weaknesses and leverage every opportunity.
Based on our available resources, we develop our plan of attack. Every decision we make from this day forward is focused on achieving our objective.
If an unforeseen threat surfaces, we must communicate. As a team, we will allocate all resources to eliminate the threat, and continue the mission together.