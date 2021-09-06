Biz tip of the week: There is value in everybody

Nick Saban, the University of Alabama head football coach, asked Ernie Johnson, a national sportscaster, to speak to his football team. Johnson’s message should resonate with any team, including yours.

Johnson’s message was “there is value in everybody.” He used his adopted son, Michael, to illustrate the point.

Michael was a special needs orphan who was abandoned in Romania. Michael was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, confined to a wheelchair and is cognitively impaired. To move any muscle literally takes everything he’s got. Despite all of this, Michael always seems to have a positive attitude and openly appreciates everyone around him.

In high school, the basketball coach recognized the value in Michael, and asked him to join the team. Michael taught the team what maximum effort really means and how to have a heart for others.

Johnson went on to tell the football players: “Remember, everyone has a place on the team, and there is value in everyone. Each team member must recognize their role and appreciate the value of those around them. Stay focused on getting from point A to point B, while making everyone around you look good. Even the star player would be nothing without the rest of the team.”