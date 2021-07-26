Biz tip of the week: Three simple rules for life

I have always been impressed by Carmen Bermudez, one of the owners of Mission Management and Trust Company. Recently, she told me about a group of high caliber young professionals she met with monthly.

As she described their backgrounds, I could tell she was proud of them. When she invited me to speak at their next luncheon, I accepted.

There were six young professionals at the lunch, ranging from high school age to recent postcollegiate. Their professional interests included being a pilot, doctor, forensic accountant, district attorney, forensic investigator/attorney, and a serial entrepreneur.

While their career paths varied greatly, they seemed to have a few things in common. They were focused and serious about their futures. Most were well on the way, or already doing what they set out to do. For example, the pilot learned to fly when she was about 15 years old. The entrepreneur is working two jobs and launched two successful businesses while he is waiting to be accepted in the University of Arizona’s Eller College Master’s Program. The forensic accountant finished her internship and is leaving to get her MBA in Austin, Texas.

At the end of the lunch, everyone took a business card to give to someone who seems to be lost and needs direction. On the card were “Three Simple Rules in Life:”