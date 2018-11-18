None of us know everything and most of us rely on other people to accomplish things in life. In business, we often hire outside experts with various specialties. In a perfect world we hire good people who are exceptional at what they do. Occasionally we get lucky and hire a true expert.
No matter what area of expertise they have, the true experts will have a much deeper understanding of what they are doing and why they are doing it. Certainly they know more than we do in this particular field. In fact, they will know more than the average professional they compete with everyday.
They will do things differently than their competition and they will consistently outperform their competition as a result.
This deep understanding is what makes them exceptional. Because they are so intellectually mature in their field, sometimes their recommendations are contrary to what we feel intuitively. Certainly their recommendations will be different from what the average professional in their field does routinely.
When this happens, the natural tendency is to instruct the true expert to do what we feel they should be doing. We expect them to do what we regularly see their competitors doing.
Resist this temptation and trust the true expert.
Remember, they know more than we do and they know more than their competition does. When we constrain them and force them to conform to the norm, we restrict their ability to deliver exceptional results.
We might as well hire an average professional instead of the true expert.
Instead, trust the expert and take their advice. Let them do what they do best and simply measure the results. If they are the true expert, the results will speak for themselves.