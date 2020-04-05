Biz tip of the week: Tucson groups, businesses fight against the coronavirus

A groundswell of momentum is pushing through Pima County right now. Small groups of people are mobilizing. It may benefit all of us.
There is a huge shortage of personal protective equipment in Tucson. Hundreds of first responders do not have sanitizer, masks or gloves. If they get sick, they cannot help the rest of us.
The community is responding.
Reed’s Compounding Pharmacy is making pharmaceutical grade hand sanitizer and donating it to first responders. The Arizona Rangers contacted Reed’s Pharmacy to donate money and manpower to help.
The primary ingredient, isopropyl alcohol, is impossible to buy on the open market. Even the plastic containers were becoming expensive and hard to find. The Arizona Rangers began making calls.
The first hospital verified they have excess inventory of isopropyl alcohol on hand. The warehouse manager is trying to donate some. The Rangers then located a source of plastic bottles from the Container Store. They’re expensive, but the Rangers are pooling their money to pay for it. Reed’s Pharmacy purchased several cases of expensive grain alcohol.
The next batch of free sanitizer for first responders will be ready in two days.
Meanwhile, local fabric stores are donating material to large groups of sewing enthusiasts. They’re making hundreds of free masks that work for most. Unfortunately, the medical professionals can’t use them. The fabric isn’t rated to prevent viral transmission, and will not withstand the high temperatures of hospital sterilization. Local hospitals began donating small amounts of expensive medical grade material, but much of it was wasted during template trimming.
The Rangers contacted Spartan Armor Systems. Spartan volunteered to buy the surgical grade material recommended by the hospital. Their state-of-the-art fabric cutting machines will make perfect templates, with virtually no wasted product.
Think about your business, and idle human resources you have available right now. What could you be doing to propel this momentum even further?
