Biz tip of the week: Useful phrases for tough communications

Effective communication is important, especially on important topics when people disagree. Think of your previous arguments about sensitive subjects like religion, politics, gun rights and even contract negotiations. In these cases, the conversation can become heated and deteriorate quickly.

When engaging in these types of conversations, do so with an open mind. You may not have all the answers and your position may not be the best one. Do not try to convince the other person to change their mind in one conversation. As the various points of view are discussed, some will resonate more than others. When done well, the parties will come to an agreement.

According to Patrick Bet-David’s YouTube video, there are certain phrases which help everyone navigate tense conversations, avoid heated arguments and create an atmosphere conducive to change.

Be the last to talk and listen intently. Let the other person fully explain their position before you express your opinions.

To fully understand the other person’s perspective, ask them to “unpack” it for you. The word “unpack” usually triggers the other person to explain their thought process in logical order and with less emotion.