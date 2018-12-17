Our real estate team was blessed with exponential business growth. Unfortunately, this growth has affected our service level in a negative way.
Exceptional service has always been a nonnegotiable core value of ours, and it is the primary reason we were growing. If we had better systems and processes it would free up the time we needed to provide great value to our clients. We needed help, so we hired Paul Bellows, a talented local business consultant.
Our first homework assignment was to imagine our “dream day” and describe it in writing. At first this seemed like a strange request, but it all made sense at the end.
The short version of my dream day included waking up feeling rested and energized. The day was free from interruptions and I was focused on business development for our team. My morning meeting with several new referral sources went much better than expected. Our company is way ahead of projections for the year and our customer service rankings better than ever. My business partner and I typically go home by 3 p.m. each day. On this day we stayed late to plan our annual employee appreciation party. This year we are taking our employees and their guests to the British Virgin Islands for 10 days of sailing, sun and fun.
What would your dream day look like? What would you love to be doing? Would you have more financial freedom than you have today? What would this financial freedom allow you to do, and who would you do it with? Imagine all of the details and write them down. Try to actually see your dream day in your mind’s eye.
Now that you have a clear picture of your dream day, how much of your time is actually spent trying to get you there? How will you invest your time differently in the future? What goals do you need to set to make your dream day a reality?