Biz tip of the week: Working hard may not be the answer

As summer approaches, we are entering the vacation season. Not everyone takes a vacation, however.

For example, young, aggressive professionals and newer business owners often work long hours, seven days a week. Often, you will catch them working nights, weekends and even on holidays. They work for years without taking a real vacation. Instead, they are willing to work hard in exchange for a greater likelihood of success. For them, taking time off would be counterproductive and a step in the wrong direction.

What if they are wrong? Is it possible those who take time off and enjoy periodic vacations are more productive than those who do not? Can taking time off actually increase your likelihood of success? I believe the answer is yes. Consider this hypothetical example to illustrate the point.

Imagine you live in a remote area in Montana and winter is fast approaching. It is time to chop a cord of wood, so you grab your axe and head into the forest. With every swing, a chip of wood falls from the tree. Each swing dulls your axe, so the chips get smaller, and you must work harder. You work from sunrise to sundown for five days, and finally you are done.

Meanwhile, your neighbor was cutting wood, too, except he took a break every couple of hours. During his breaks, he rested, and he took time to sharpen his axe. Because he took time off to sharpen his axe, his wood chips never got smaller. In fact, he cut down more trees, in less time, with less effort.

Taking time off for vacation allows you valuable time for strategic thinking and planning. You have a chance to recharge your energy level. When you get back, you often work smarter, and are more productive.

If you have not taken a real vacation recently, why not take one this summer? It might just help you fast track for success.

Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org or call 520-505-3636.

