Biz tip of the week: Your thoughts control your actions

What if we all learned at a young age to be confident, to be impervious the judgment of others?
What if we did not fear failure, but relished in the opportunity to learn from it instead? How much more could we accomplish in life?
A good friend of mine did learn this, and a lot more from her amazing softball coach and father, Lawton “Ed Wooz” Woosley. For her to remember these life lessons many years later is a testament to his ability as a coach. Here are a few other lessons he taught her.
You have a choice of how you feel. Your thoughts control your feelings and your feelings control your actions. Don’t wait for a pat on the back for a job well done. Congratulate yourself and do not let others define your greatness.
Do not take things for free. Find a way to earn it. You learn when you earn.
All of us have certain strengths, and no one is good at everything. We all have room for improvement, and that’s OK. Setbacks and failures are merely hurdles you need to climb to achieve your goal. Eventually, when you turn around and look back, you won’t even see them anymore. Find something positive in every failure and celebrate even the smallest of wins.
Surround yourself with people who appreciate your accomplishments, and provide constructive criticism only when it is needed. Avoid people who prey upon your vulnerabilities and insecurities.
All of this will build self confidence, which insulates you from insecurity, doubt and fear. It allows you to pursue your dreams, unafraid if people judge you. You will bounce back from failure and stay on course for success.
After all, you control your thoughts, and they control everything else.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
