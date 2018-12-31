We just finished the holiday season, which is traditionally spent with family and friends. During this season, many of us exchange presents with each other.
A few years ago I learned a valuable lesson from Jobe Repola, a good friend who is the vice president of a local mortgage company.
Jobe explained the presents we buy for each other are not what is important. Rather, it is the presence we share with each other that matters.
How do we invest our time with those we care about? Is the time we spend together quality time? Do we really try and make the most of the time we spend together?
Our presence is important to everyone we are close to, including family, friends and co-workers. Last week I had a chance to experience this first hand.
On Christmas Eve morning I got a call from my dad, who needed a ride to the emergency room. I spent most of the day there with him.
We left the hospital just as the rest of our family met at my sister’s house for dinner and gift exchange. I took my dad home so he could rest and spent the rest of the evening there with him.
Our focused and uninterrupted time allowed us to share some great conversations and I heard stories I had never heard before.
As the evening unfolded, I realized there was no place I would rather be. This was turning out to be the best Christmas Eve ever.
I could not help but to appreciate the lesson Jobe had taught me. The time I spent in the presence of my dad was far more valuable than any of the presents he could have bought for me.
Can you apply Jobe’s lesson to your life? Is there a way to be more present in the lives of people you care about? How will you invest your time differently with family, friends and co-workers?