How do you build self-confidence?
Some people possess an insane amount of confidence. They are usually the top performers when compared to their peers. It does not matter if they are an athlete, special forces soldier, artist or a business owner.
They are the ones who want the ball when the big game is on the line. Their teammates trust them and feed them the ball at the buzzer. Not only do they rise to the occasion when things get tough, they consistently deliver good results under pressure.
So how do we increase our confidence level? I heard a good explanation from Dr. Phil when he was interviewed on the Joe Rogan podcast.
We become confident in other people based on our observations. As they perform well on a consistent basis, we begin to develop confidence in them. The more often they perform well under pressure, the more confidence we have in them. The same can be said about how we build confidence in ourselves.
As you go through life you are faced with many challenges. Sometimes you will perform extremely well, and other times you may fail miserably.
Over time, patterns will develop and clearly illustrate areas you consistently perform well in. Your level of self- confidence will be extremely high in these situations. Conversely, history will also identify those areas you tend to struggle with. It seems logical you may lack self-esteem in these scenarios.
Unless you face challenges head on, you will never know which areas you perform well in. Without experiencing success, it is difficult to build your confidence. The trick is to experience as many things in life that you can, especially at a young age. Identify what you do well and do more of it.
If you have employees, it is important to give them responsibility. Avoid the temptation to micromanage everything. Let them experience success and failure, it will help them become confident employees.