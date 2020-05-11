Biz Tip: Social networking takes hold for small firms in Tucson

The business world has changed significantly in the past few months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But now is not the time to sit on the sidelines and wait to see what happens.
Instead, adapt to your new environment and make something happen. One local-business owner did exactly that. They have created opportunities for themselves, and it is creating opportunities for many other businesses at the same time.
Mike Schmidt, CEO of the web design and marketing firm Anchor Wave, opened his business in 2003. He built his business by networking with people and building relationships.
Today, he and his employees are members of multiple chambers of commerce and professional networking groups. When social-distancing requirements prevented them from making new connections, he and his team created an online, “virtual networking group.”
Now, nearly 400 local businesses have joined this social networking community. According to Schmidt, “it’s not just about networking and connecting. Members of the group harness the power of collective thought to solve problems, similar to a mastermind group.”
He adds, “the community provides an education component, too. Members facilitate webinars on a variety of timely topics including How To Conduct Virtual Meetings, Linkedin Basics and Getting Free Exposure on Google”.
There are other benefits, too. Members use the group to find resources for services they need. One member closed $600 worth of business last week from a referral. Other members are planning to meet one-on-one when the economy opens back up.
Virtual networking has provided other benefits, as well. Members do not need to drive to meet each other, and they can respond to messages when it is convenient for them. Because they communicate through Facebook, collective connections are at their fingertips. This makes it easier to make introductions to each other, and there is less chance of referrals falling through the cracks.
For more information, join the Facebook group, facebook.com/tucsonbusinessmastermind, or visit anchorwave.com.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
