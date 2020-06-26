BK Carne Asada temporarily closes as state's COVID cases jump

BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs on Friday temporarily closed its two Tucson restaurants, less than two weeks after owner Benjamin Galaz halted dine-in services and reverted back to curbside pickup and takeout only.

The move comes as the state has experienced more than a week of record coronavirus cases that pushed the total number to nearly 60,000 as of Friday. Pima County now has more than 6,800 confirmed cases.

Galaz, in a Facebook announcement, said his priority is keeping his employees and customers safe.

“The health and well-being of our valued customers and our employees are the most important thing to us during these times,” Galaz said.

Galaz did not indicate how long he would keep his restaurants — the flagship at 5118 S. 12th Ave., and the second at 2680 N. First Ave. — closed. He could not be reached for additional comment on Friday.