BK Carne Asada temporarily closes as state's COVID cases jump

BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs on Friday temporarily closed its two Tucson restaurants, less than two weeks after owner Benjamin Galaz halted dine-in services and reverted back to curbside pickup and takeout only.
The move comes as the state has experienced more than a week of record coronavirus cases that pushed the total number to nearly 60,000 as of Friday. Pima County now has more than 6,800 confirmed cases.
Galaz, in a Facebook announcement, said his priority is keeping his employees and customers safe.
“The health and well-being of our valued customers and our employees are the most important thing to us during these times,” Galaz said.
Galaz did not indicate how long he would keep his restaurants — the flagship at 5118 S. 12th Ave., and the second at 2680 N. First Ave. — closed. He could not be reached for additional comment on Friday.
On the heels of Galaz’s initial move to close his dining rooms on June 17, several Tucson restaurants followed his lead including Little Anthony’s Diner on East Broadway and Janos Wilder’s Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails on South Sixth Avenue.
Wilder’s restaurant remained closed Friday as the James Beard Award-winning chef-owner considers resuming takeout and curbside pickup.
“We are just taking a little bit of a breather now ... to catch our breath and see what is the best way to move forward,” Wilder said.
On Monday, Silver Saddle Steakhouse on the south side announced it was delaying plans to reopen in response to the COVID crisis. The owners are hoping to open in mid-July if the health crisis appears to be turning around.
