Fourth to open in TA travel center network
WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The TA Restaurant Group (TARG), a division of TravelCenters of America Inc., is opening a Black Bear Diner at the TA travel center in Kingman, Arizona, off Interstate 40, Exit 48. Black Bear Diner was recognized in Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 and 2018 as one of the fastest growing private restaurant chains in the United States.
The award-winning, full-service dining concept offers delicious food and a welcoming ambiance for breakfast, lunch and dinner occasions for the entire family and serves home-style meals including breakfast served all day.
“We’ve been thrilled with the popularity and success of the Black Bear Diners among our customers and are happy to add yet another to our restaurant group,” said John Ponczoch, Senior Vice President, TA Restaurant Group. “We strive to provide a ‘home away from home’ experience for all our customers and these restaurants provide a dining option that is unique and welcoming, with the comforts of home.”
“We are extremely pleased with the TA Restaurant Group’s opening in Kingman, Arizona, their fourth franchised Black Bear Diner,” said Bruce Dean, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Black Bear Diner. “As an experienced and successful operator with thriving Black Bear Diners in Arvin and Barstow, California, and in Beaumont, Texas, we look forward to the continued growth of this important franchise partnership.”
All Black Bear Diner restaurants offer a friendly, bear-themed atmosphere, and are designed to remind guests that quality and service are key ingredients to every meal. The restaurant is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and has seating for approximately 150 people.
This is the fourth Black Bear Diner in the TA travel center network.
About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 21,000 employees serve customers in over 260 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.
About TA Restaurant Group
The TA Restaurant Group includes nearly 650 quick-service and full-service restaurants, with 10 proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America Inc. For more information, please visit www.ta-petro.com.
About Black Bear Diner
Founded in Mt. Shasta, Calif., in 1995, Black Bear Diner brings home-style comfort food classics and personal service to the dining experience. The quickly growing family dining concept, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine hospitality. The franchise now operates 135 locations in 13 states and growing. Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its significant growth and outstanding performance. The company has been recognized as a Top 10 Customer Service Winner, a Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chain and a Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant News. Franchise Times has called Black Bear Diner one of the “smartest-growing brands” in the country. For a full menu and additional information, please visit blackbeardiner.com.
