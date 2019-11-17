New Agreement Amplifies the Efficiency and Power of Email Management
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#B2B--Black Pearl Mail, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that helps companies increase their brand awareness and grow revenue, today announces an agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, to improve business outcomes by offering Black Pearl Mail to new and existing Office 365 and G Suite customers.
“SYNNEX is dedicated to helping businesses find solutions to their challenges and to work smarter and more effectively,” says Rob Moyer, Senior Vice President, Cloud Services, Mobility and IoT for SYNNEX. “Email is the most common communication tool today, and Black Pearl provides powerful ways to use email more strategically and ensure messages cut through inbox clutter. We are excited about the value it brings to our Microsoft and Google customers.”
SYNNEX and Black Pearl development teams have made it possible to implement Black Pearl for Office 365 and G Suite accounts with a click of a button in the SYNNEX Stellr Marketplace, formerly known as the CLOUDSolv portal. Black Pearl Mail will now be available to all new SYNNEX Office 365/G Suite customers as well as available to existing Office 365/G Suite subscribers.
Black Pearl’s founder and CTO Nick Lissette says he is incredibly pleased about this agreement and the benefits it will bring to many users. “We’ve been intentional about creating a product that provides practical tools to every type of user and to all business, big and small,” he says. “I’m so confident in this that we are giving Black Pearl to SYNNEX’s reseller’s customers for free for the rest of 2019, which is a great early holiday present they can enjoy.”
There is no other solution on the market that provides all the features of Black Pearl for email signatures, banner messaging and email insights (analytics).
With Black Pearl, SYNNEX customers will begin receiving benefits starting on day one. Users will gain increased compliance and control, improved brand awareness through uniform signatures and have access to unmatched email analytics. With this agreement, users will improve email effectiveness without changing current workflows and processes – all within one platform.
“Say goodbye to the anxiety of managing loads of email,” says Cherryl Pressley, CEO of Black Pearl Mail. “It’s time to send less email and get more impact.”
IT and Digital Marketing businesses looking to provide additional value to their Office 365 or G Suite platforms should email stellr@synnex.com.
About Black Pearl Mail
Founded in 2014, Black Pearl Mail is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that helps companies increase their brand awareness and grow revenues. Black Pearl has been engineered to seamlessly integrate with Microsoft's O365 and G-Suite.
Black Pearl is the perfect accompaniment to any businesses email communications by making it Manageable, Actionable and Insightful.
Centralized signature management ensures easy brand consistency and compliance. Banner messaging transforms passive email communication into a value-add digital marketing tool. End-user insights let users understand when and how recipients are interacting with their email.
The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and also has a growing R&D hub in Wellington, New Zealand, and a support office in Zurich. To learn more, please visit www.blackpearlmail.com.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.
